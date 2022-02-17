Gyro 360 opens Flower Mound location

A new Mediterranean restaurant is now open in Flower Mound.

Gyro 360, a Denton-based restaurant, opened its second location on Monday on FM 2499 in Flower Mound. The new fast-casual eatery is now serving up a variety of gyros, bowls, salads and sandwiches at 4610 Long Prairie Road, Building C, Suite 140, next to Buttermilk Sky Pie.

Owner Pete Ahmeti said Flower Mound was the natural choice for a second location.

“We get a lot of people at the Denton location who drove all the way from Flower Mound,” Ahmeti said. “We had a good feeling about Flower Mound and we were eager to get here.”

Ahmeti said he’s excited to serve the Flower Mound community, and he wants to “get involved in the community as much as possible” and become “part of the family.”

