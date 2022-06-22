Mattito’s enjoying warm welcome to Flower Mound

The new Mattito’s restaurant opened about a month ago in Flower Mound and has been busy ever since.

“The reception from everybody in town has really been fabulous,” said Jeff Frankel, founder and owner of Mattito’s. “There were a couple quiet days early on, but boy, it caught on quickly after that … We really appreciate everybody in Flower Mound making us feel extremely welcome.”

Mattito’s is now open in the old Black Walnut Cafe location, 2945 Long Prairie Road, boasting an extensive menu with classic Tex-Mex fare built on family recipes. Frankel said the employees, many of whom live in the Flower Mound area, hit the ground running.

“The quality of people we’ve been able to hire is wonderful, it’s made the opening go a whole lot smoother,” he said.

The restaurant is still looking to fill open positions, especially full-time. Click here for more information.