Dutch Bros Coffee opening in Lantana this week

By Mark Smith
Photos courtesy of Dutch Bros

A new coffee shop will open this week in Lantana, the company announced in a news release Tuesday.

Oregon-based Dutch Bros Coffee — which serves handcrafted specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas and energy drinks — will open at 5 a.m. Friday at 3901 FM 407, across the street from Kroger.

“We’re so excited to be part of the Lantana community,” said Alisha Holt, operator of Dutch Bros Lantana. “We can’t wait to see everyone Friday!”

The coffee shop will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, except on Fridays and Saturdays, when it will close at 11 p.m.

Customers can follow Dutch Bros on social media for promotions: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards.

Dutch Bros is in the process of opening nearly a dozen new locations around North Texas, including one coming soon to FM 407 in Flower Mound.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

