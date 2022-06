Chandler’s Kitchen & Bar — a new restaurant serving steaks, schnitzel and more — is coming to soon to Parker Square in Flower Mound.

Chandler’s will be located at 890 Parker Square Road, in the old Yellow Rose Steakhouse space, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Chandler’s is expected on or around July 1.

The restaurant’s full menu has not been released, as of Monday. Click here for more information.