Local company’s vegan chocolates picked up by Whole Foods

Wicked BOLD vegan chocolates are now being sold in all 14 North Texas Whole Foods stores, the local family-owned company’s biggest partnership yet.

Husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Deric and Brooklynn Cahill launched the vegan chocolate brand a few years ago and have grown the business since. They experienced a huge boom in business thanks to some viral videos on TikTok last year, not long before the Cahills opened their new Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen, which also serves as the chocolate company’s new, bigger production kitchen. The Whole Foods partnership is a big deal that has been years in the making.

“It took years of relentless prospecting on our part, trying to get their attention,” Deric said. “We finally got a meeting with them in December, and about two months ago they gave the green light to have all four flavors in their stores. We’re forecasting that it’s an additional 1,000 bags a month, overnight doubling our business.”

Deric said he’s also been invited to pitch the chocolates to Walmart. He’s ready and willing to take the brand “to the moon.”

“We want to take big food head-on,” he said. “We’ve made a really big commitment to making good food and we think we can meet the demand.”

Deric said the business will convert about half of its space at the Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen, 3343 Long Prairie Road, into additional production space to meet the increase in demand. No changes to the menu are in store. The company is also looking to hire some new team members to help keep up with the increased business. If you’re interested in one of the employment opportunities, contact [email protected]