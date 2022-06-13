Monday, June 13, 2022
DCTA celebrating A-train’s birthday Saturday with free rides

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of DCTA

Image courtesy DCTA

Area residents can take free rides all day on Denton County Transportation Authority’s A-train to celebrate the train’s 11th birthday.

Passengers won’t need any special code to get the free ride, just hop on board. Other DCTA services or Dallas Area Rapid Transit trains will still require their normal fees, according to a DCTA news release.

Passengers will also be encouraged to meet the A-train conductors and ask for a free DCTA Safety Kids coloring book. For more information about the A-train and the Saturday schedule, click here.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

