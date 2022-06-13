Charter school prepares and equips students to succeed

iSchool – Lewisville is a K-12 tuition-free public charter school that provides students with a blended-learning and mastery-based education. The school’s curriculum is designed to meet the academic needs of each student while preparing them for higher education and equipping them with the technical skills needed to succeed in the modern-day workplace.

iSchool’s primary school campus serves students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Small class sizes allow for more one-on-one time with teachers and unlike the one-size-fits-all approach found at other schools, students learn at a pace that’s appropriate for their learning level.

“The education at iSchool – Lewisville is completely personalized to the academic needs of each student,” said Primary Campus Director Michelle Turner. “Our caring teachers help students become great students and even better individuals.”

Middle and high school students in grades 7-12 who attend the school’s upper campus follow a mastery-based, college-preparatory program.

Dual credit opportunities are available thanks to a partnership with North Central Texas College. Students transition seamlessly into college coursework and have an opportunity to earn an associate’s degree, industry certificates, and internships all while pursuing their high school diploma.

iSchool High School is also a Texas Education Agency (TEA) Designated PTECH (Pathways in Technology) campus offering a wide range of STEM and CTE (Career and Technical Education) programs. These specialized courses include engineering, health science, cybersecurity, and robotics. With the support of various organizations including the school’s official partnership with NASA, students can engage in a variety of educational experiences not available at other schools.

“iSchool’s unique curriculum encourages all students to become lifelong learners who are connected to the community,” said Campus Director David Liddle. “Our school strives to cultivate a culture of moral and academic excellence and no other educational option in the area offers students the opportunities to build character and learn at an appropriate pace like iSchool – Lewisville.”

iSchool of Lewisville is now enrolling in grades K-12. For more information or to enroll in their program visit ischoollewisville.com .

(Sponsored content)