Family-owned Philly Pretzel Factory offers treats with a twist

Growing up in Philadelphia and South Jersey, Joe Izganics often enjoyed hand-twisted soft pretzels made fresh daily. Bored after “retiring” for the third time after many years in retail home improvement, he decided to return to Texas in 2019 and open Philly Pretzel Factory in Flower Mound to share that love.

“I liked the product and was familiar with the product so I decided to do it,” said Joe, a Flower Mound resident. “You don’t have to be from Philly to love our pretzels.”

The hand-made snacks contain 14 grams of protein and only 2 grams of sugar. They can be eaten plain or with sauces that include nacho and cheddar cheese, four types of mustard, cinnamon and butter cream. Philly Pretzel Factory also features pretzel dogs, mini-Philly cheeseburgers and pepperoni melts.

“We have a simple menu but it’s a fresh, hand-twisted product,” said Joe, who with son Joseph opened the store next door to Sprouts in December 2020. “We make our dough every morning and sell our pretzels until we run out.

“Our Bavarian-style pretzels are very delicious through the next day,” Joe said. “We have moms and dads who buy pretzels for their kids for the entire week.”

Philly Pretzel Factory does well with parties, weddings and at schools and businesses selling boxes of 25 pretzels with a bottle of mustard for $25 and a variety of party trays. Individual pretzels are $2 each and you save more as you buy more.

“We sell a box of 50 pretzels for only $50,” Joe said. “They are a great, inexpensive way to reward employees at local businesses and schools.

“Our pretzel is meant to be shared. Philadelphia pretzels are meant to be eaten by your family, your friends and your neighbors.”

Be sure to stop by their store at 2311 Cross Timbers Rd #304 in Flower Mound and taste the difference yourself or order on their website at phillypretzelfactory.com.

(Sponsored content)