New COVID-19 cases continue gradual rise in Denton County

In this week’s COVID-19 update, Denton County Public Health reported a slow and steady rise in new COVID-19 cases.

Denton County remains at a low COVID-19 community level, based on three key COVID-19 data points, but those figures are higher now than they were on May 6. The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people was 31.8 a month ago, but it has been continually rising since then and is now 115. New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people is now 1.5, which is down from last week’s 2.3 but still up from 0.4 on May 6. The percentage of inpatient beds that are occupied by COVID-19 patients held steady since last week at 1.7%, up from 0.8% on May 6.

DCPH this week also confirmed 1,229 new cases and 855 recoveries, resulting in an increase of 374 active cases in the last week. No COVID-19 deaths were reported this week.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH reminds community members to:

Get vaccinated and boosted when eligible

Test five days after exposure or if you have symptoms of COVID-19

Isolate, quarantine, and wear a mask when recommended

