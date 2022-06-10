DCTA offering free rides for Dump the Pump Day

On Thursday, June 16, the Denton County Transportation Authority will celebrate National Dump the Pump Day by offering free rides on public transit all day.

This year marks the 17th Annual National Dump the Pump Day as a day that encourages people to ride public transportation to save money, help protect the environment, reduce our dependence on foreign oil and improve the quality of life for all Americans, according to a DCTA news release. It comes at a time where gas prices locally are nearing an unprecedented $5 per gallon.

All day long on Thursday, passengers will be treated to free rides throughout Denton on Denton Connect fixed routes and along the entire route of the DCTA A-train. For more information, visit RideDCTA.net.