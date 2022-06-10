Bartonville Town Update — June 2022

Hello, Bartonville!

I’d like to begin by thanking the residents who voted for me and for giving me this opportunity to serve as mayor. I would also like to welcome Matt Chapman and Keith Crandall to the Town Council. While I have served on the Town Council for many years, I am excited to take on this new role, and look forward to working with the Town Council to keep Bartonville a great place to live. This Council is committed to working together, engaging residents, and making decisions that protect Bartonville from negative aspects of growth in the surrounding communities.

In the May Council meeting, just over 80 acres were rezoned from Agricultural to Residential Estates-5 (minimum 5-acre lots) to accommodate the development of a new subdivision. This neighborhood, consisting entirely of 5-acre lots or larger, is consistent with the Town’s Land Use Plan, and will provide an alternative to the 2-acre lot subdivisions currently underway. Two of those subdivisions – Trifecta Estates and Hudson Hills – will begin construction of new residences in the next few months.

As we head into the summer, the Town’s staff and Council will be diving into the Town’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year. This includes allocating funding for staffing and routine services, but also for technology upgrades, any special projects or events, and also major road maintenance and reconstruction programs. We look forward to discussing road projects this summer to explore options to mitigate speeding commuter traffic.

In addition to the adoption of the Town’s Budget, one of the Town Council’s other great responsibilities is in appointing a Town Administrator. We have been operating with an interim administrator’s support since October, but I am happy to announce that we are nearing the end of our Town Administrator recruitment process. I look forward to sharing more information and introducing our new Administrator later this month!

To be sure you don’t miss out on any exciting news or updates, please visit the Town’s website at www.townofbartonville.com and sign up for updates from “Notify Me.”