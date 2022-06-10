Foodie Friday: Zion Market

If you’re familiar with my full story, you know that during my 10 years serving in the United States Army I was stationed overseas in Korea. While there, I developed a deep love for the people, culture, language, and the food – something that has continued since I left the Army nearly 30 years ago.

I have found some amazing Korean spots here in DFW over the years and this week was excited to add another great spot to the list – Zion Market located at Music City Mall in Lewisville. A few years ago, Zion Market was built onto Music City Mall. Here you can find a Korean market and a food court full of delicious, traditional Korean dishes.

If you’re at all familiar with Korean food, you know that some of the most well-known and signature Korean dishes include items like Beef Bulgogi, Mandu, Bibimbap, and Kimchi. All of these items (and more) can be found inside the food court at Zion Market. And they are made by families who have long legacies of cooking these traditional dishes together.

In addition to traditional Korean dishes, Zion Market is also home to some new-age Korean food options like Boba Teas and Korean Corn Dogs.

While we were walking through Zion Market and trying out several of the food stands, we were able to talk with several of the owners. We love how much they love sharing their Korean culture with both their fellow Koreans as well as those who may not be so familiar with Korean cuisine.

And I loved feeling like I was right back in Korea – immersed in the language, the people, and the food.

So, if you love Korean food like I do, or if you’re just someone who likes to try out different kinds of cuisine, we’d definitely recommend you head to Zion Market to take a food tour of Korea!

*Zion Market Lewisville is located at 2405 S Stemmons Fwy, Lewisville, TX 75067.