News from Double Oak Town Hall — June 2022

Greetings neighbors,

Congratulations to all of our Double Oak graduates! We are very proud of you and your accomplishments.

Double Oak elects three new council members

Congratulations to Patrick Johnson, Jean Hillyer, and Connie Schoenrade, who were sworn in at the May 16 Town Council meeting to serve two-year terms. A heartfelt thanks to outgoing council members Anita Nelson, Joe Dent, and Billie Garrett for their many years of selfless service to Double Oak.

2022-2023 Proposed Fiscal Year Budget

Budget talks will commence in June and there will be continued discussions at future council meetings. The council will hold public hearings, adopt the operating budget, and tax rate in September which will go into effect on October 1, 2022.

Double Oak Police Department House Watch

The Double Oak Police Department provides a House Watch Program when you are out of town traveling. Hundreds of residents use this service each year. Just fill out the form available on the Double Oak website to request a close patrol. Operating our own 24/7 full-time police department, the town is pleased to provide this service to all Double Oak residents.

Waketon Road Improvement Project Update

Construction continues through this summer on Waketon Road which is still one lane eastbound only from Kings Road to Chinn Chapel Road. In addition, traffic patterns on Chinn Chapel Road will be affected until the roundabout is completed later this summer.

Flag Day – Monday, June 14

The United States celebrates Flag Day on June 14th each year to honor the date that the Continental Congress officially adopted the ‘Stars and Stripes’ by making the following resolution: “The flag of the United States shall be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white, with a union of thirteen stars on a blue field…”

4th of July Parade

The Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department and Double Oak Women’s Club will once again be organizing the Town of Double Oak 4th of July parade which will be held on Monday, July 4. This is a fun, family friendly tradition that helps raise funds for out volunteer fire department.

Sign Up for Town Information

E-alerts for department specific news, town news including posted agendas, and urgent alerts are available by signing up on the Town’s website, www.doubleoak.texas.gov/subscribe. Please feel free to contact Town Hall at 972-539-9464 if you have questions or need assistance in signing up.

Boards and Commissions

The Town of Double Oak Town Council is accepting applications to the following boards/commissions: Planning and Zoning Commission (2 alternates) and Board of Adjustment (1 alternate). Interested parties need to complete an application and email [email protected] or [email protected] or fax to 972-539-9613. You can get an application at Town Hall or on our website www.doubleoak.texas.gov.

Happy Father’s Day!

Double Oak wishes all residents a fun, happy and safe summer!