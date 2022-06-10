Community meeting to discuss bringing Boys & Girls Club to Denton County

Denton County residents are invited to attend a community meeting next week regarding bringing the Boys & Girls Club back to Denton County.

Denton County is the country’s largest county without a Boys & Girls Club. It had a small one, based in Lake Dallas, that was shut down in 2019. In February, the Denton County Commissioners Court members expressed their support in bringing the organization back to Denton County, under the umbrella of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County. No timeline has been set for the expansion, but planning is underway.

On Tuesday, June 14, at 5:30 p.m., a Community Conversation regarding the Boys & Girls Clubs’ “Mission in Motion for Denton County” will be held at GracePointe Church, 3000 East McKinney St. in Denton. Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson is the sponsoring host.

“Boys & Girls Clubs is coming!” a flyer for the meeting says. “How can we best serve the youth in Denton County? We want to hear from you!”

Families are welcome to attend the meeting, where kids can play and learn with trained staff, and dinner and goodie bags will be available. To RSVP and for more information, contact [email protected] or 817-239-8981.