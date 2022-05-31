I-35E lane closures scheduled for weeknights through fall

The Texas Department of Transportation is about to begin closing multiple lanes of I-35E, both northbound and southbound, on weeknights over the next several months in Denton County.

TxDOT plans to close two of the three main lanes on both directions of I-35E, from south of Corinth Parkway to Hwy 380, from 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. This closure will continue every Sunday-Thursday night at those same times through autumn, according to a TxDOT news release. On- and off-ramps in that area will also close nightly.

The closures are part of an ongoing resurfacing project to improve driving conditions throughout a large section of Denton County.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the work zone and seek alternate routes at night, if possible.