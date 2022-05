A 33-year-old man drowned Sunday night while swimming in Lake Grapevine, according to authorities.

Grapevine Fire Department dive crews were called about 6:30 p.m. to locate a swimmer who went underwater and didn’t resurface off the shore of Katie’s Woods Park, according to a GFD spokesman. Less than an hour later, the dive team recovered the man’s body near the shore, in about six feet of water.

The victim, identified as Israel Rivas Asencio of Irving, was pronounced dead on the scene.