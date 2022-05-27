Foodie Friday: Bella Italia Bistro

Back in 2016 our blog looked a lot different. There were no videos. We’d show up to a restaurant and ask to talk to a manager or owner for a few minutes to get some basic information for our article. Well, let’s just say we’ve come a long way….

Also back in 2016, we walked into Giovanni’s Pizza & Pasta in Argyle and met who was then the new owner, Al Berisha. Ever since Al took over ownership of Giovanni’s, he’s become beloved in the Argyle and Northlake communities for providing residents with delicious Italian food. So, imagine how excited they (and we) were to hear that he was opening another restaurant in the Northlake Commons – Bella Italia Bistro.

Bella Italia opened back in 2021 and has been well-supported by residents of Harvest, Pecan Square, Canyon Falls, and other nearby communities ever since. We know because when we teased that we had visited Bella Italia, our message and comments blew up with praise for their food and atmosphere!

And we couldn’t agree with the residents of these communities more! Since we visited Al in 2016 at Giovanni’s, he’s made his food even better! And Bella Italia is absolutely beautiful on the inside – a great place to bring the whole family or to enjoy a date night out.

Al’s brother heads up the kitchen, preparing their classic Italian dishes with everything from pastas to pizzas seafood entrees.

If you’d like a great sampling of what Bella Italia offers, Al suggests you go with the Tour of Italy which he says has become one of Northlake’s favorites and is a combination of Chicken Parmigiana, Fettuccine Alfredo, and Lasagna.

When it comes to their pasta dishes, Bella Italia has classic options like spaghetti, ravioli, and ziti, but if you love tortellini you need to try the Tortellini Alla Panna made with a tri-color cheese tortellini in a vodka sauce.

If pasta isn’t your thing, or if you’re trying to cut down on those carbs, we’d recommend you go with the grilled salmon which comes served with a monstrous helping of sauteed veggies.

And we can’t leave out some of Bella Italia’s signature chicken dishes – the Chicken Picatta made with a white wine lemon sauce and the Chicken Murphy which includes jalapenos in a pink sauce.

We’re a little bit jealous that Northlake got Bella Italia and Flower Mound didn’t, but believe us when we say we’ll be driving out to Northlake often to visit Al and have more of his delicious food. So, the next time you find yourself out by 35-W and FM407, be sure to go check out Bella Italia Bistro in the Northlake Commons!

*Bella Italia Bistro is located at 101 Plaza Place #500, Northlake TX 76226.