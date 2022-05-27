Denton County COVID-19 level remains low, active cases rise

In this week’s COVID-19 update, Denton County Public Health reported a continuing slight rise in new COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions.

Denton County remains at a low COVID-19 community level, based on three key COVID-19 data points, but those figures have risen since May 6. New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people is now 1.6, up from 0.4; 1.8% of inpatient beds are now occupied by COVID-19 patients, up from 0.8%; and new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people is now 80.5, up from 31.8.

DCPH this week also confirmed 937 new cases and 454 recovery, resulting in an increase of 483 active cases in the last week. DCPH did not confirm any COVID-19 deaths this week.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH reminds community members to:

Get vaccinated and boosted when eligible

Test five days after exposure or if you have symptoms of COVID-19

Isolate, quarantine, and wear a mask when recommended

