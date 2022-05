BackPorch DraftHouse opened this month in Northlake.

The new draft house is serving up classic pub fare and drinks in the Chadwick Commons shopping center, 4901 Hwy 114, near the I-35W interchange. The small chain specializes in wings, sandwiches and craft burgers piled high with next-level toppings.

The Northlake location is currently hiring for all kitchen positions, with full- and part-time positions available.

Click here for more information.