The town of Flower Mound will hold a ceremony to remember the U.S.’ fallen soldiers on Monday morning at the Flower Mound Senior Center.

The community is invited to attend the town’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony, which will feature keynote speakers from the military and local leaders, color guard, patriotic music and more, according to the town website.

The free event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the senior center, 2701 West Windsor Drive.