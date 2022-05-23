Lantana Crime Watch — May 2022

The following are some recent police calls in Lantana:

3/16 – 1000 block Metalmark Ct. – $6,258 worth of tools were stolen from a commercial vehicle.

3/23 – 1600 block Monahan Dr. – Victim reported an unknown person stole a package from his porch.

3/26 – 800 block Golf Club Dr. – Golf equipment was stolen.

3/31 – 400 block Spring Creek Dr. – Unknown person used victim’s information to apply for a $2,450 personal loan and now debt collectors are calling the victim for payment.

4/1 – 10300 Lantana Trail – Teenagers shooting airsoft guns at South Amenity Center.

4/4 – Caller reported her son was shot by another child with an airsoft gun.

4/5 – 7100 block Justin Rd. – A stolen vehicle was recovered behind a business.

4/8 – 9000 block Charles St. – Victim reported an unknown person used his social security card to open a mobile phone account in his name.

4/13 – 8100 block Watson Rd. – Victim reported his identity was stolen and used to purchase a vehicle.

4/15 – 1100 block Grant Ave. – Victim stated she paid an unknown person for an item and did not receive it.

