Advanced Pain of Institute of Texas: Pain management for Sacroiliac Joint Syndrome

Lower back pain is the worst. This is especially true when the discomfort you’re experiencing drags on for days and weeks with seemingly no relief in sight. The good news is that living a more normal life once again is possible with help from the compassionate team at Advanced Pain Institute of Texas.

Located in Lewisville, Advanced Pain Institute of Texas is the go-to source for pain management treatments and head-to-toe remedies. And for many people, that includes chronic back pain because of sacroiliac (SI) joint syndrome. While that may sound scary, this condition is very common and is characterized by inflammation and pain in the SI joint, which is located where your lower spine and pelvis connect.

The SI joint is the largest joint in the body and can cause pain in your buttocks and lower back. It can occur because of degeneration related to age, trauma, or after surgery on the lower part of your spine. When over-the-counter medications and physical therapy are not enough, some procedures may help.

“It’s called a sacroiliac joint injection. What we do is lay the patient down on a table, and we use real-time x-ray guidance to steer a needle into the right spot within the SI joint. We then inject medicine that helps relieve the pain,” Dr. Eric Anderson said. “This should significantly decrease pain and inflammation in that joint space and allow the patient to go back to rehab to rehabilitate that area.”

Dr. John Broadnax agreed.

“There are multiple ways to address pain from the sacroiliac joint if it continues to be an issue,” says Dr. Broadnax. This is done through minimally invasive procedures such as radiofrequency ablation or SI joint fusion. The goal is to minimize the patient’s pain and facilitate improved activity.”

