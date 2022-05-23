Monday, May 23, 2022
New Flower Mound Firefighters Foundation aiming to support firefighters, families

By Mark Smith
FMFD Assistant Chief Jerry Duffield, FMFF President Bret Taylor, FMFF Vice President Barrett Brooks, FMFF Secretary/Treasurer Greg Jungman, FMFD Chief Paul Henley, photo courtesy of the FMFF.

Earlier this month, the new Flower Mound Firefighters Foundation announced its formation and mission to support local firefighters, their families and the community.

“Established in the wake of a pandemic, the Flower Mound Firefighters Foundation is an organization comprised of first responders dedicated to serving local communities beyond wearing the uniform,” the new organization’s website says. “Through fundraising, we strive to fulfill our goal of supporting those who support us.”

President Bret Taylor, Vice President Barrett Brooks and Secretary/Treasurer Greg Jungman are all current firefighters/paramedics with the Flower Mound Fire Department. Their primary goal initially is to raise funds for FMFD firefighters who are fighting life-changing illnesses, and in the future, the organization wants to support residents affected by tragedies and to fund several scholarship programs for local students.

The FMFF Board of Directors recently met with FMFD Fire Chief Paul Henley and Assistant Chief Jerry Duffield to discuss “our mission and how we can help each other fulfill similar goals in the future.”

The organization plans to hold its first fundraising raffle soon, and it is collecting donations. Click here for more information about the FMFF and how to donate.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

