From the Firehouse — May 2022

May is Wildfire Awareness Month. In late winter and early spring of this year, fire departments throughout Texas have responded to many wildfires, resulting in our own personnel deploying to assist these areas.

A wildfire is an unplanned fire that burns in a natural area such as a forest, grassland, or prairie caused by human activity or a natural phenomenon such as lightning.

Wildfire potential begins with dried vegetative fuels such as trees, grass and brush due to lack of adequate rainfall. The potential increases significantly when dry conditions, low humidity, and high winds come together.

Our community is unique due to its close proximity to the surrounding wildland environment combined with an arid climate.

According to the Texas Forest Service, the majority of Denton County and its population are considered at moderate risk for wildland fires. Additionally, our personnel take steps to mitigate fires by providing training and exercising wildfire scenarios with local agencies and providing education to the public.

Residents of Denton County Emergency Services District #1 can prepare themselves for wildfires using these steps:

Sign up for *free* emergency notifications by visiting our website at www.dentoncountyesd1.gov or by calling the Denton County ESD #1 Administration office at 940-464-7102.

Prior to burning, check our website to determine if it is a “burn day.”

Make an emergency plan and go kit.

Know your evacuation routes.

Defend your space (e.g., removing vegetative debris from around your home).

If you spot a fire or smoke, call 911.

In partnership with the Argyle Police Department, the 2nd Annual Child Safety Fair will be held Saturday, June 11th from 10am-2pm at Liberty Christian School. This event is *FREE* to our community and information on water safety, gun safety, poison prevention, and fire safety will be provided, in addition to bounce houses, snow cones, and police and fire vehicles. We look forward to seeing you there!

In March, the Denton County ESD #1 responded to 232 calls, with an average response time (dispatch to arrival) of 7:03.

For questions, please feel free to send me an email at [email protected]