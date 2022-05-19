Guyer names new band director

Denton ISD announced this week that Rob Myers has been named head band director at Guyer High School.

Myers is a 20-year veteran director and is well-known and connected in musical performance circles throughout the state of Texas and beyond, according to a news release from the district. He is just the fourth lead band director in the school’s history and replaces Nathan Taylor, who decided to step away from the position to pursue other interests.

“I am incredibly honored to be joining the tremendous staff and colleagues at Guyer High School,” Myers said. “I have always lived in the area and had a ton of respect for the quality of the music program and the students at the school and I look forward to getting to know them and working with them and their families to continue the level of excellence the Guyer band community has become accustomed to over the years.”

Prior to joining Guyer High School, Myers led fine arts departments for the Red Oak ISD, Arlington ISD and Dallas ISD. As a music educator, Myers served as the director of bands at Flower Mound High School for more than eight years. Myers was an adjunct professor at the University of Texas at Arlington and is currently a music education consultant. As director, Myers’ bands were consistently among the state’s finest, earning sweepstakes awards at the University Interscholastic League in both marching and concert bands. He’s also directed UIL marching band area round finalists and Texas Music Education Association honor band finalists during his time at the helm.

“We are so honored and excited to have Mr. Myers join Wildcat Nation and lead the Wildcat Band program into its next phase of excellence,” said Guyer Principal Dr. Shaun Perry. “Mr. Myers brings profound musicianship along with an enthusiasm and energy on the podium that is infectious. As communicated during the search process, former students, colleagues and parents spoke of his deliberate, knowledgeable and detail-oriented approach to ensuring that students maximize their potential.”

Myers holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a master’s of educational leadership from Lamar University. He is married to his wife, Amanda, a fine arts administrator in a neighboring school system.