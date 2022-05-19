Denton ISD Board president concedes tight election to Lantana’s Bundgus

Doug Chadwick, president of the Denton ISD Board of Trustees, conceded an extremely close race to challenger Amy Bundgus of Lantana for the Place 3 seat on the Denton ISD board.

“The recent election produced the highest turnout in many years, and my opponent won by a 0.2% margin,” Chadwick said in a Facebook post on his candidate page. “I wish all the best to new Trustee, Amy Bundgus. Thank you to everyone who supported me over the years.”

On Election Night, May 7, unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office showed Bundgus led Chadwick by less than 100 votes, 9,336 to 9,239. Bundgus claimed victory, but Chadwick declined to concede until results were made official this week. Official results show Bundgus held on to her slim margin, 9,347 to 9,251 votes.

Chadwick, who has served on the DISD board since 2016, ran on a platform of experience. The conservative Bundgus, 49, campaigned on opposing what she says are inappropriate books, Social Emotional Learning and Critical Race Theory in Denton ISD.

“This has been a win for families and community members who would like to see positive change for Denton ISD,” Budngus said in a statement. “I’m very excited about next steps in serving our community and being the first voice from Lantana to serve.”