Denton County purchases voting equipment

The Denton County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved spending $619,497 for additional poll pads, software and paper to provide equipment to support expanding the number of voter precincts in Denton County by 53 for the November 8 general election following recent redistricting.

The equipment is the same that is currently used by the Elections Administration, according to a county spokesperson.

Chapter 43 of the state Election Code requires each precinct to have a polling location in general elections, and the additional equipment is needed to outfit those additional polling sites.

Commissioners indicated the equipment, which has been in use for the past five years, is approved by the state and will enable the county to meet voters’ needs in upcoming elections.