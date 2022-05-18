Flower Mound police investigating garage and vehicle burglaries at River Walk apartments

Residents of Flower Mound’s River Walk apartments are on alert after a rash of overnight garage and vehicle burglaries that occurred early Monday morning.

“Based upon preliminary investigation it appears suspects entered potentially unlocked vehicles and garages looking for items. They also forced entry or attempted to force entry into some garages,” said Flower Mound Police Officer Justin Hobbs.

One River Walk resident posted on social media that over 95 burglary cases were reported.

“Our criminal investigation division is collecting further information and performing a comprehensive investigation now. We encourage all residents to lock their doors and to remove items of value whenever vehicles are left unattended,” said Hobbs.

Check back for updates.