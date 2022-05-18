Northlake coffee shop burglarized

Burglars smashed their way into a coffee shop in Northlake and stole cash early Tuesday morning.

The heist happened at 2:24 a.m. at PJ’s Coffee at 4901 Hwy 114 in Northlake.

Mark Null, the store owner and retired Navy Veteran, said the thieves busted out the drive thru window, crawled along the floor to avoid detection by motion sensors and cut open the store’s safe, making off with an undetermined amount of money.

“Not so much does the stolen cash bother us but the fact that our place that we have poured so much blood, sweat and tears into was violated by a couple of thugs,” said Null.

Null said the PJ’s in Grand Prairie was also hit a few hours later by who he believes to be the same crooks.

The store opened as usual on Tuesday morning.