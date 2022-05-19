Thursday, May 19, 2022
Flower Mound swears in newly elected councilmen, bids Bumgarner farewell

By Mark Smith
Photos courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Adam Schiestel is sworn in

The town of Flower Mound on Tuesday held a reception to thank outgoing Councilman Ben Bumgarner and recognize the two newly elected council members, Adam Schiestel and Brian Taylor.

Bumgarner chose not to seek reelection, opting to run for Texas House District 63, for which he is in an upcoming Republican Primary runoff election with Jeff Younger. The town recognized Bumgarner for his three years of service and presented him with mementos commentating his time on council.

Brian Taylor is sworn in

“80,000 residents live in Flower Mound” Bumgarner said from his seat. “I represented all of you guys, and I listened to everybody … It’s about what’s best for the community, and I always tried to do that.”

On Election Day, May 7, Taylor held off Robbie Cox to replace Bumgarner in Place 3. Schiestel, who was appointed to Place 1 last year, won his first election over Carol Kyer. Taylor and Schiestel were sworn in with their families. They will serve three-year terms on the Flower Mound Town Council.

 

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

