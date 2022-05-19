Flower Mound swears in newly elected councilmen, bids Bumgarner farewell

The town of Flower Mound on Tuesday held a reception to thank outgoing Councilman Ben Bumgarner and recognize the two newly elected council members, Adam Schiestel and Brian Taylor.

Bumgarner chose not to seek reelection, opting to run for Texas House District 63, for which he is in an upcoming Republican Primary runoff election with Jeff Younger. The town recognized Bumgarner for his three years of service and presented him with mementos commentating his time on council.

“80,000 residents live in Flower Mound” Bumgarner said from his seat. “I represented all of you guys, and I listened to everybody … It’s about what’s best for the community, and I always tried to do that.”

On Election Day, May 7, Taylor held off Robbie Cox to replace Bumgarner in Place 3. Schiestel, who was appointed to Place 1 last year, won his first election over Carol Kyer. Taylor and Schiestel were sworn in with their families. They will serve three-year terms on the Flower Mound Town Council.