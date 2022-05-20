New fitness center opens at Heritage Park

The new outdoor fitness area (some have referred to it as an adult playground) at Flower Mound’s Heritage Park opened Friday.

“We hope this new amenity will help to promote a healthy and fit Flower Mound,” the town said in a news release on Friday morning.

Residents can use the equipment during regular park hours, from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., but use before dawn and after dusk is not recommended because the area is not lighted. The town plans to add lighting and shade over the fitness area in the near future.