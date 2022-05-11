Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Argyle police get pilot’s licenses

By Mark Smith
Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson and Officer Sean Amos recently passed the FAA’s Remote Pilot Licensing Exam and became pilots as part of their police work.

Image courtesy of the Argyle Police Department

The FAA requires a pilot’s license to fly a drone for police, fire or municipal purposes, according to the department. Argyle PD will soon have four pilots and a new policy in place to be able to use an Unmanned Aircraft System to help search for lost individuals, get an aerial perspective during calls in which suspects may be armed, and assist other agencies.

The police department will also use the drone to help the town of Argyle take aerial photos for economic development purposes, according to the department.

