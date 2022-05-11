Northwest ISD to host reception for community to meet new superintendent

Northwest ISD is inviting the community to meet the district’s new superintendent, Dr. David Hicks, later this month.

Hicks, the current Sherman ISD superintendent, was announced in March as the NISD Board’s choice to replace the retiring Dr. Ryder Warren. Hicks will lead the district as it tries to keep up with booming growth; the enrollment is expected to increase by 2,500 students from the current school year to the next. Hicks’ first day will be May 17.

The district’s first reception for the public to meet Hicks has been scheduled for 4:30-6 p.m. May 24 at the NISD administration building’s board room, 2001 Texan Drive, near Texas Motor Speedway. There will be additional opportunities to meet Hicks, including Facebook Live video chats and high school zone events in the fall.