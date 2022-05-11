Harvest Happenings — May 2022

Last month, Harvest was awarded top honors from the 2022 McSAM awards by the Dallas Builders Association. Topping the list of awards, Hillwood Communities was selected at the Dallas/Fort Worth Developer of the Year for the fourth time in seven years. In addition, Hillwood achieved second consecutive wins in the categories of Master-Planned Community of the Year, People’s Choice Community of the Year, Best Amenity, Lifestyle Director of the Year, and Lifestyle Program of the Year.

The Dallas Builders Association added the Lifestyle category to its McSAM awards in 2017 after visiting Harvest. They recognized that Lifestyle plays a huge role in selling homes. I was honored to receive the first ever McSAM award for Lifestyle Director of the Year and Best Lifestyle Program. It is such an honor to be recognized. Creating a culture of doing life together doesn’t just happen with events. It takes time, intentionality, empathy, authenticity and creativity. I am so proud of Harvest and what we have built here!

The judges for the awards were comprised of developers from around the country. They were impressed by our unique agrihood concept, beautiful array of amenities, and our year-round lifestyle program. It was very evident that lifestyle directly helps connect neighbors and create a true sense of community.

“We are thrilled that the discipline we exercise in developing projects continues to be recognized for creating communities our residents love to call home,” said Fred Balda, President of Hillwood Communities. “This would not have been possible without the vision and execution of our team and relationships with great partners including our architects, contractors, landscapers, designers, advertising agency, and homeowners’ association.”