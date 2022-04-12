Just the Facts from Mayor Ron Roberston — April 2022

Keeping you notified and informed of town news, services, events, and updates is important to us. Go to the town website, www.coppercanyontx-org and sign up to receive direct email updates from Town Hall. We have many ways you can receive information from us such as receiving routine & emergency alerts, town & website notifications.

All users will have the ability to customize their notification preferences after signing up and stay in touch with important communication within our town.

Examples of notifications include: Emergency notifications; Upcoming town-wide events; Changes to trash pickup; Meetings; Road closures; Town Council and Planning & Zoning meeting dates with agendas.

Town Council Election

On Saturday, May 7, Copper Canyon will conduct a general election to elect three council members. Election Day will be at Copper Canyon Town Hall this year!

Three citizens will be elected at large to serve two-year terms. Please note that the places are not geographically based. Candidates for the May 7th Election are:

Place 1- Steve Hill

Place 3 – Rudy Castillo

Place 3 – Tim Larson

Place 5 – Chase Lybbert

Place 5 – Catherine Vexler

Early voting begins April 25. Visit www.votedenton.gov for more information.

Shred Day

Last year we held our first Spring Shred Day, and it was highly successful. Residents took advantage of the opportunity to safely dispose of papers, documents, after “April tax filing” and spring cleaning projects. This year it will be held on Saturday, May 14th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Town Hall. Mark your calendars.

Controlled Burns

If you wish to conduct a controlled burn and IF it is a good burn day, you may leave your location and contact information on this website: https://apps.dentoncounty.gov/website/publicburncontrol. Or you may call the Denton County Fire Marshal to leave your burn location details at 940-349-2840. If you call after hours or on weekends, a recording will provide information and instructions regarding open burning for the day.

If you have a current open burning registration filed with the Fire Marshal’s Office, the website will provide daily information for open burning. Registration holders may log open burning individually provided it is a day approved for open burning. The location of your burn will be logged in the event someone calls 911 reporting your smoke or flames.