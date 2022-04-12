Vehicle catches fire in Argyle

A vehicle fire stalled traffic on I-35W Tuesday morning in Argyle.

Firefighters with Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 responded to a sedan that was headed north on I-35W when it caught fire and pulled over near the Crawford Road overpass. The vehicle was “well involved” when the fire truck arrived, according to the ESD. Crews from ESD and the City of Denton Fire Department quickly contained and extinguished the fire.

There were no injuries, and the cause is under investigation. The fire and the emergency vehicles caused quite a bit of backup on the interstate for a few hours.