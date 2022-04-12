Lantana Update — April 2022

I hope you had success decluttering last month during our Spring Garage Sale! If you’re like most of us, there are still some things in your garage which cannot be so easily disposed.

Enter Lantana Earth Day.

The annual event, organized by Denton County Fresh Water Supply Districts #6 and #7, was first held in 2010 to allow residents to safely dispose of hazardous household waste and learn about planet-healthy lifestyles and habits. It is the brainchild of FWSD #6 board member, Jim VanVickle.

Lantana’s 11th annual Earth Day will be held on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the North Amenity Center parking lot.

Hazardous household waste includes paint, fluorescent light bulbs, fuel, oil, pesticides, chlorine, corrosive cleaners (such as drain cleaner and lye-based oven cleaner) and wood stains or varnishes.

Vouchers must be used in conjunction with the hazardous waste collection and can be obtained for free at the Lantana FWSD office in Bartonville Town Center (940-728-5050), or Denton County Public Works, 1505 E. McKinney Street, Suite 175, Denton (940-349-2990).

In addition, residents will be able to drop off bulk items, like couches and mattresses; recycle computers, electronics and appliances; shred documents; and even donate unused lawn equipment.

Lantana Earth Day has grown over the years into a family-fun event, with free food (courtesy of Marty B’s and CoServ), children’s activities and crafts (courtesy of the Lantana Ladies League and Denton County Master Gardeners), landscaping, watering and tree-pruning tips from Gold Landscape, and a community trash clean up held by Lantana Boy Scout Troop 99 and Lantana Cares.

Call 940-728-5050 or visit LantanaTX.org for more information about Earth Day.

FWSD Election May 7

Three residents are vying for two at-large seats on each Fresh Water Supply District board this May.

FWSD #6 board members and longtime residents Max Miller and Donna Robichaux are seeking to continue their service. The pair were the first two Lantana residents elected to the board in 2006. Also on the ballot is Ed Veiga.

In FWSD #7, incumbents David Ware and Bob Hicks are on the ballot, along with newcomer Trippy Saxton. Ware was first elected in 2010 and Hicks was appointed to fill a vacant seat last June.

The two boards meet at least once a month with district staff at Bartonville Town Center to conduct business that includes overseeing water and sewer utilities, maintaining roads, sidewalks and parks, paying off municipal bonds, and setting the district property tax rate. Board members terms are four years.

Also on the ballot are three contested seats on the Denton ISD Board of Trustees. Learn more about those candidates in Section B of this issue.

Election Day is Saturday, May 7 and early voting begins Monday, April 25. Visit LantanaTX.org for a map of the water districts or call 940-728-5050 for more information.

Ladies League Presents Amazing Race

The Amazing Race is on! The Lantana Ladies League will once again host this popular event for women here and in the surrounding community. The race benefits Refuge for Women and Bob’s House of Hope (Ranch Hands Rescue – RHR) this year.

Refuge for Women is a non-profit, faith-based organization providing specialized long-term and emergency housing for women who have escaped human trafficking or sexual exploitation.

Bob’s House of Hope (RHR) is the first non-profit safe house in the country for male survivors of commercial sexual exploitation. They serve young men 18+ and are the only residential facility to include RHR’s innovative equine and animal-assisted counseling intervention.

How does the race work? It’s not exactly like the TV show, but it sure is a fun way to meet other ladies in the community.

Women form their own teams of 8 up to 12 “racers” and each team chooses a name and color. Teams compete for points in timed challenges – more fun than physically demanding.

Back this year: ladies will ride in limousines or party busses to “race” from one challenge destination to another, as well as competing in challenges at the Lantana Community Event Center.

The team that has the most points wins the Amazing Race and bragging rights until the next year. Tickets include food & beverages, as well as a few fun sur-PRIZES!

IMPORTANT NOTE: while guests are welcome to participate, the captain of the team must be an active member of the Lantana Ladies League. This year, the ladies will race on April 19 from 6-10 p.m., so if you happen to go out that night and see a limousine full of ladies racing through Lantana, show your support for the teams with a honk and cheer them on!

Blood Drive: The Lantana Ladies League along with the Lantana Community Association & Carter Bloodcare will be sponsoring another blood drive on Saturday, May 21 at the Lantana Community Event Center. We are looking to collect 30 units of blood. So mark your calendar. Roll up your sleeve and join us by helping to save 3 lives for every pint of blood donated!

For more information on the Lantana Ladies League, go to lantanaladiesleague.com find us on our Facebook page @LantanaLadiesLeague.

-Submitted by Kathy Hummell, LLL Vice President