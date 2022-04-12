Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Southern Denton County Local News

Severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon in Denton County

By Mark Smith
Denton County is in the middle of the area bracing for severe weather Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Image courtesy of the National Weather Service

Thunderstorms will develop along a dry line that is expected to reach the area around 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service. Some of the storms may be severe with large hail and damaging winds, and a few tornadoes may be possible. The storms will move east across the region through the evening.

On Wednesday morning, a cold front will move through the area and a line of thunderstorms are expected to development along with it. Some storms may be severe with damaging winds and hail.

