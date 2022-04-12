Severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon in Denton County

Denton County is in the middle of the area bracing for severe weather Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Thunderstorms will develop along a dry line that is expected to reach the area around 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service. Some of the storms may be severe with large hail and damaging winds, and a few tornadoes may be possible. The storms will move east across the region through the evening.

On Wednesday morning, a cold front will move through the area and a line of thunderstorms are expected to development along with it. Some storms may be severe with damaging winds and hail.