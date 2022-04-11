Robson Ranch Rambler — April 2022

Coming off the roller coaster weather over the last few weeks, we are all looking forward to beautiful spring days that April is known for. However, it might still be prudent for the Robson Ranch Women’s Club April fashion show to include at last one outfit that can take us from freezing to balmy in the same day.

The annual Robson Ranch Living Well Health Fair will be held at our Clubhouse on Saturday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Perhaps this event can help us hang on to our New Year’s resolutions to stay healthy. With over 40 businesses on board, it’s a great opportunity to get some questions answered or find that workout option or medical professional you might have been looking for in the area!

We can participate in a two mile walk for a worthy cause on April 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Kiwanis Club of Robson Ranch is sponsoring a walkathon fundraiser. The money raised through the $20 donations will go to the Rainbow Rooms of Denton County, Denton ISD, Denton Kiwanis Clinic (supplies medical and dental needs), St. Jude’s Research, and many more. All of these organizations are dedicated to the rights, welfare, and education of the children of Denton.

This is the last call until October to get rid of stuff that you no longer need but someone else could use! The Robson Ranch Community Garage Sale is April 23. The funds from this event provide the teachers at two Denton schools with a variety of support, such as gifts, gift cards, school supplies, celebration luncheons, and more. Come shop on April 23 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Robson Ranch will be hosting several golf tournaments in April. The Dallas Baptist Men’s Tournament returns to our course on April 3. There will be a Miss Texas Teen fundraiser day of golf on April 11. Our Support Our Troops (SOT) is hosting the 14th Annual Fidelity Investments SOT Golf Tournament and fundraiser on Friday, April 29. The SOT provides substantial gifts and goods annually to troops through donations, fundraisers and silent auctions.

As we all know, Cinco de Mayo is the perfect reason to make our favorite stuffed jalapeños and crank up the frozen margarita machine. The Robson Ranch Dance Club hosts a Cinco de Mayo! Viva la Fiesta! on May 6 for a night of fun and dancing to live music.