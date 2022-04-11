Meet the Candidates: Bartonville Town Council Place 2

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting later this month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this spring.

In Bartonville, the mayor’s seat and Places 2 and 4 will be on the ballot. Current Mayor Bill Scherer chose to not seek reelection, and the current council members in Place 2 and 4 — Jaclyn Carrington and Bridget Melson, respectively — are running to replace him in the mayor’s seat. Matt Chapman and Rachel Neese are seeking to replace Carrington in Place 2, and Keith Crandall is the only candidate to replace Melson in Place 4.

The Cross Timbers Gazette will hold an in-person candidate forum for Bartonville Town Council candidates on Monday, April 11 at 7 p.m. at Lantana Community Church.

Election Day is Saturday, May 7, with early voting April 25 through May 3. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

Bartonville Town Council Place 2

Matt Chapman, 39

How long have you lived in Bartonville: 2 years

Occupation: Sr. Director, Project Management – Encore Global

Education: UNLV – Business Management

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: Presently serving on Bartonville’s Crime Control and Prevention District.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: I am motivated to take this opportunity to serve the community that has shown my family in very real terms the greatness of the Bartonville way of life. Shortly after moving here in 2019 our home caught fire and changed our lives forever. In a moment of need, that most may never experience, this community stood up and supported my family more than we could ever expect. From hugs and prayer circles, to clothing and blankets, this town lifted us up. I have had the unique opportunity to experience the greatness of the Bartonville community first hand and I am dedicated to this town, our community, and our way of life. I believe that with my Military and Professional experience, my family and community values, and my dedication to this town I am the best candidate for Bartonville Town Council – Place 2

Mission Statement: As a Council Member I will continue to support our current land use plan and our fiscally conservative practices. I will prioritize safety, flow through traffic mitigation, and the continued support of our law enforcement. I am dedicated to preserving our rural lifestyle and to Keep Bartonville Country.

Facebook Page: Matt Chapman for Bartonville Town Council – Place 2

Rachel Neese, 33

How long have you lived in Bartonville: 4 years

Occupation: Veterinarian

Education: Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine at Oklahoma State University

Undergraduate Studies at University of Oklahoma

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: None

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: My motivation to seek running for office stems from attending council meetings and feeling like a large part of our community’s voice was not being heard or appreciated. My sole reason for running is to serve as a voice for the people of Bartonville. I want to keep the “country feel” in Bartonville for as long as I am here. I want a more inclusive community for our equestrians and safer roads for our people to enjoy while neighboring cities use our country roads as a thoroughfare. I will fight everyday to keep Bartonville rural and safeguard our personal and property liberties we so much enjoy.

Mission Statement:I will be proactive in preserving our country way of life in Bartonville.