Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — April 2022

Hello, Flower Mound! It’s finally spring, which means it’s time to get outside and enjoy all the beautiful outdoor spaces Flower Mound has to offer.

To preserve those great spaces, the Town works closely with the local nonprofit Keep Flower Mound Beautiful (KFMB), and this month, KFMB is hosting two events. First up, on Saturday, April 9, starting at 10 a.m., take your hard-to-recycle items to Flower Mound High School (3411 Peters Colony Rd.) for a Recycling Drop-Off. They’ll accept things like electronics, metal hangers, old medicines, paper for shredding, and more.

Then, on Saturday, April 23, join KFMB for an Earth Day Trash-Off! Starting at 8:30 a.m., volunteers will pick up supplies from Heritage Park before heading to an assigned location in our community to pick up trash. After the hard work is done, participants will gather back at Heritage Park for food and entertainment. The Town’s Environmental Services team will be there starting at 11 a.m. to give away free seedlings of a native shrub or tree. You can learn more about both events at www.kfmb.org.

If you need some help getting your garden started this spring, the Town’s Environmental Services Department has tons of videos and resources to help you out. The videos cover everything from how to choose the perfect tree, which plants are native to Flower Mound, and how to create a garden that attracts butterflies. To check out those videos and more, visit flower-mound.com/environmentalservices.

We are all so lucky to live in such a beautiful and well-maintained community, so it’s important we do our part to, well… Keep Flower Mound Beautiful!

Spring is also the start of our busy event season. On April 9, bring your children to Jake’s Hilltop Park as the Town celebrates its 38th annual Easter Egg Scramble. Lots of candy will be available for the taking, and there will be a special appearance by the Easter Bunny! Activities begin at 1:30 p.m., and the Scramble begins promptly at 2:30 p.m. If you’re looking for more Easter fun, hop on over to the Community Activity Center for the H2O Egg Dive on Saturday, April 16! From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., hunt for eggs in the pool, enjoy activities, and have fun swimming. Preregistration is required.

Our last event in April is KidFish on Saturday, April 30. The Leonard & Helen Johns Community Park pond will be stocked with more than 500 pounds of catfish for this free kids’ event. Prizes and awards will be given in several categories. Rod, reel, and bait are provided, or you can bring your own.

We have a lot more going on in May and beyond, and I do want to mention one early May event, so you can keep it on your radar. Our Arts Festival at Heritage Park is back for its second year! On Saturday, May 7, join us from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for live performances, art vendors, a community mural, food trucks, hands-on activities for all ages, and much more. This event was incredibly popular in its inaugural year, so you won’t want to miss it!

You can learn more about all of these events at flower-mound.com/specialevents.

Lastly, this month is also the start of early voting, and I encourage you to cast your ballot, as it is important to let your voice be heard at the polls. This year’s election will be for Town Council Place 1 and Place 3. Adam Schiestel and Carol Kyer are running for Place 1, and Robbie Cox and Brian Taylor are running for Place 3. Flower Mound Town Council members are elected for three-year terms and serve “at-large,” which means each represents the entire community. This newspaper will hold a Candidate Forum at Town Hall on Thursday, April 14 at 7 p.m. Early voting starts on April 25, and Election Day is May 7. All voting times, dates, and locations can be found at www.flower-mound.com/elections. Be sure to get out and vote!