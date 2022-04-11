Lewisville to celebrate spring with ColorPalooza

The city of Lewisville is less than two weeks away from celebrating spring with ColorPalooza next weekend.

ColorPalooza: A Celebration of Spring is a family-friendly outdoor event featuring a wide variety of exhibits and interactive activities with a “spring” feel, according to a city news release. Visitors will get to show off their artistic abilities, watch skilled artists create one-of-a-kind masterpieces, learn to better care for the earth and learn how to make their homes more environmentally friendly. It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 23 in and around Wayne Ferguson Plaza, 150 West Church St.

Several new activities have been added for this year’s event:

Commercial Bank of Texas Wine Experience, presented by G Texas Custom Catering. Guests will get four free wine tastings from Texas winemakers, a complimentary sampling cup, and will have the opportunity to purchase wines by the bottle or the glass. Guests taking part in this event can take their Wine Experience cup to Old Town Wine House, 119 W. Main Street, and get $3 off their first glass of wine. Must be 21 years old to participate in this activity.

DJ Experience with The American DJ Company B.E.A.T. Program. Professional DJs will help attendees try their hand, literally, at DJ techniques and participate in a dance party. Open to guests of all ages. This activity runs from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Crayola Experience – Crayola Experience Plano will bring the mobile version of its “Be a Star” coloring activity and help guests be a star in their own coloring sheet and have some fancy Crayola giveaways.

Where is the Fun? Hunt sponsored by the Lewisville Police Department. Guests will help Lewisville PD find the fun events at ColorPalooza, a Letterboxing Event with Atlas Quest. LPD will provide a notebook for you to collect “evidence” stamps of all the fun at ColorPalooza.

3REs Recycle Rainbow mural. Guests can create a mural from recycled plastic bottle caps.

Returning highlights for this year’s ColorPalooza include Chalk This Way, the popular sidewalk chalk extravaganza showcasing amateur and professional chalk art; a DIY tie-dye station presented by Kris Tees; petting zoo and pony rides; live art demonstrations, including stained glass and painting; and Cookie Decorating, presented by Creatively Sweet Desserts Boutique.

Musical performers on the Wayne Ferguson Plaza Stage include Jade Flores, Shay on Sax, Mariachi Rosas Divinas, and The Grays Disney Cover Concert. Cultural performers Chin Youth Organization, Tu Van Lion Dance, Bandan Koro, Alma y Corazon Tejano Ballet Folklorico, and Eyakkam Dance Company will entertain festivalgoers throughout the day on the CoServ Stage at City Hall.

For a complete list of activities, performers and vendors, and a schedule of events for this year’s festival, visit LewisvilleColorPalooza.com.

The city is accepting applications for volunteers 14 and older, with various roles and shifts available. To sign up, go to the “Special Events & Festivals” page at cityoflewisville.com, click the volunteer button and select opportunities tab.

The event supports the “Old Town” Big Move in the Lewisville 2025 vision plan. The full plan can be viewed online at cityoflewisville.com/lewisville2025.