Big crowd expected at Flower Mound P&Z meeting over warehouses

The town of Flower Mound said on social media Monday that it is “expecting a big crowd at tonight’s Planning & Zoning Commission meeting,” where P&Z commissioners will consider a controversial proposed warehouse development next to Canyon Falls.

Crow Holdings’ site plan proposal for the Cross Timbers Business Park, a 10-building warehouse park in the northwest corner of FM 1171 and Hwy 377, has drawn a lot of opposition from area residents. The proposed buildings would total nearly 3.3 million square feet with one building as tall as 60 feet and others up to 45 feet, on land directly adjacent to the Canyon Falls subdivision and Argyle High School.

More than 1,400 people have joined a Facebook group called NoMo FloMo WAREHOUSES. Hundreds of residents have emailed and called Flower Mound Town Council members and spoken during public comment sections of recent P&Z and council meetings to express their opposition to the proposed development. Last week, the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees approved a resolution of opposition to the proposed development because of “increased 18-wheeler traffic, air and noise pollution, safety concerns on roads leading to school campuses, overcrowding conditions of the area, long-term health of families and students, and concerns regarding the negative impact on property value that may be consequences of the construction of this warehouse park.”

Hundreds of Canyon Falls and nearby residents are expected to address P&Z during the commission’s meeting, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Flower Mound Town Hall. Additional chairs have been added to the Council Chambers, and the lobby will be standing room only to allow as many people inside the building as possible. Attendees who plan on bringing their own chairs can set up outside Town Hall, where there is some patio furniture as well. Parking is limited, so attendees are encouraged to carpool.

The meeting will be streamed live at flower-mound.com/FMTV.

After hearing presentations from town staff and the applicant and comments from the public, the P&Z Commission may make its recommendation to Town Council to approve or deny the applicant’s requests. The development is on the April 18 Flower Mound Town Council meeting agenda.