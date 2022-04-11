Carrington: Keep Bartonville Country

As a longtime resident, I have loved and enjoyed the rural atmosphere Bartonville offers. Most residents moved to Bartonville for the country lifestyle. It is important to protect it. As Mayor, I will continue to support and maintain our current land use plan, support property sizes that encourage agricultural uses that protect the rural atmosphere while also offering 2-acre alternatives as a balance. As a member of town council for 8 years and Mayor Pro-Tem for 4 years, I know how good government works to “Keep Bartonville Country.”

I believe the primary issue facing our town is development with increased pressure to alter the Land Use Plan. That pressure is without concern about increased costs to maintain roads, the increased traffic, and increased demands on law enforcement. We are working to maintain our beautiful rural environment as surrounding cities move away from country and rush towards suburbia. Council members and P&Z members must follow our Current Land Use Plan to keep Bartonville country and provide a careful balance between 2-acre parcels (RE 2), our 5-acre parcels (RE 5) and our commercial properties. Keeping the commercial development along FM 407 in the designated areas allows us to maintain the rural atmosphere in the interior of our town.

Our largest town expenditure is roads. We must be fiscally conservative to balance the budget each year while still maintaining and repairing our roads. This is an area that needs to be reassessed each year when we are working on the budget. Many residents are concerned about the increase in speeding commuter traffic through our town. As it relates to safety, we might want to explore options to discourage speeding traffic through the interior (not on 407) of our town. We currently have more than 70,000 cars a month traveling our interior roads and our town population is about 1750.

I am the best candidate for Mayor because I have lived in Bartonville 32 years and I know what it takes to keep our town financially healthy, provide local shopping and entertainment while protecting the rural atmosphere which keeps Bartonville so desirable for our current and future residents. As an 8-year council member, I have worked diligently to “Keep Bartonville Country” by defending our Land Use Plan. It is important to maintain a low property tax rate. Another top priority is citizen safety. I currently serve on our Development Review Committee, help the town on clean-up day, review our Land Use Plan every 5 years, and participate in the Mayors’ Red Kettle Challenge to raise funds for the Salvation Army. I have been endorsed by Keep Bartonville Country in every election for town council and I am currently endorsed by Keep Bartonville Country as the best mayoral candidate. My website is Jaclynforbartonville.com.