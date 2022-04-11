LETTER: Vote Barker for LISD Place 4

Offering yourself to serve as a school board trustee has always been a difficult decision. To do it well requires personal dedication and sacrifice. Time and energy spent as a trustee comes from time spent with family and friends. In the 20 years that I have followed school board races, I have had the pleasure to know many of those who served. The best of them approached their position out of a desire to serve. They did not bring a political agenda to the table; they simply offered the skill sets they had developed a passion for quality education and a desire to help guide the process of providing students with the very best education possible.

This year we have a woman of exceptional background seeking to serve LISD in Place 4. Dr. Staci Barker, a Flower Mound resident, is a former teacher and school administrator with a strong background in setting and developing strategic priorities. In her current role, she analyzes data to help her organization plan strategically and develop continuous improvement plans for the many school districts within her service area. From my corporate background experience, having a leader with her background to focus on continuous improvement is a rare opportunity that should be seized. She earned a PhD in educational leadership and policy studies at UT Arlington and earned the Excellence in Research Award for 2020-2021.

Dr. Staci Barker has the qualifications, experience, and proven ability to serve and will bring to the Board useful insights and perspectives to help LISD remain on their path of continuously improving the education for all the children in Lewisville Independent School District.

On May 7th, I will be voting for Dr. Barker. I hope you will join me.

Bryan Webb

Flower Mound, TX