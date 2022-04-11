News from Double Oak Town Hall — April 2022

Double Oak citizens will elect three council members May 7, 2022. The three seats are for two-year terms. Five residents have filed for the three seats, and the candidate order on the ballot will be Tim Bologna, Connie Schoenrade, Billie Garrett (i), Jean Hillyer, Patrick Johnson. The three candidates receiving the most votes will be sworn in at the May 16, 2022, Town Council meeting.

A Double Oak candidate forum, sponsored by Cross Timbers Gazette and moderated by Bob Weir and Max Miller, will be held at Town Hall on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Residents are welcome to attend the forum in-person. The town will broadcast the candidate forum on the Town of Double Oak’s Facebook page and post the recording on the town website. Town Hall will open at 6 p.m. on the night of the forum for a meet and greet with the candidates.

Early voting begins on April 25 and runs through April 30, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. May 1 voting times are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and May 2-3 voting times are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. During early voting, residents can vote at any polling site in Denton County. On Election Day, you must vote at the location designated for your precinct. Check voting times and locations at www.VoteDenton.com.

Election Day is Saturday, May 7, with voting polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Double Oak Town Hall will be an early voting site and on Election Day will be the voting site for assigned precincts. Please contact Town Secretary Eileen Kennedy with any questions.

Call 811 before you dig!

With spring finally here, many homeowners and businesses will be looking to spruce up the exterior appearance of their properties as they continue to remove dead and damaged plants from the major freezes of recent winters.

Please be aware that Texas law requires homeowners to contact 811 two business days (excluding weekends and holidays) before digging, even if you are working in your own backyard. Utility companies will then be notified to mark their underground facilities on your property within a few days, typically with spray paint or colored coded pin flags. There is no charge or fee for the call or the utility marking service. Location services can also be requested online at www.texas811.org or www.call811.com.

Many underground utilities are quite shallow, so when installing irrigation lines, planting trees, shrubs, fence posts, or anything that requires digging in your property, please remember call 811 before you dig!

Waketon Road Improvement Project

Construction continues on the road project as drainage culverts have been delivered and are being installed. Traffic patterns on the Double Oak portion of Waketon Road will remain EASTBOUND ONLY throughout most of the summer as the northern half of the permanent pavement is constructed. Concurrently with this construction, the eastern portion of the roundabout at Chinn Chapel Road is being constructed. Temporary pavement is in place at the intersection of Waketon Road and Chinn Chapel Road in order to facilitate the Flower Mound portion of the roundabout. Please use extra care and drive cautiously through these construction zones.

DOWC Easter Egg Hunt and Pancake Breakfast

Please join our Double Oak Women’s Club as they host the Annual Pancake Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt to be held Saturday, April 9 from 9-11 a.m. at the Double Oak Fire Station. Breakfast will be served throughout the event, and the Egg Hunt will take place at 10:30 a.m. sharp. There will be activities and a set up for family photos during the event. Children of all ages are invited to attend. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children. Please bring your own baskets.

Candy donations are being accepted at Double Oak Town Hall prior to the event.

As a reminder – due to construction, Waketon Road is eastbound only, parking is available at Downing Middle School.

The Town of Double Oak wishes all a Happy Easter!