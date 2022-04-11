Bartonville Town Update — April 2022

The weather is warming, trees are blooming, and we are just a couple of weeks from Easter. Spring is certainly in the air! As you all know, this time of year can also bring severe weather. As an easy way to stay informed is to sign up through “Notify Me” to get updates. This is an easy way to receive important news or urgent updates. Simply go to www.townofbartonville.com and sign up through “Notify Me” to get our latest updates. Denton County ESD #1 also has a free notification system that shares severe weather watches or warnings for our area, as issued by the National Weather Service. A link to that sign up can be found at www.townofbartonville.com/ESDalerts.

Spring is also for spring cleaning! Bartonville’s Annual Spring Clean Up is Saturday, April 9 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Lantana Community Church. Residents can take advantage of this fun annual event to shred any unwanted household documents, donate usable items, and safely dispose of household trash, bulk items, and electronics. Remember, you can safely dispose of unused medicines at any time at Town Hall. Additionally, this year, we will accept any green waste you may have from your gardening or tree-trimming! All branches must be cut down to a maximum of 5 feet long. If you have any questions, please call Town Hall at 817-693-5280. We look forward to seeing you there!

Spring also means elections. Early Voting will be conducted April 25 – April 30 (Monday – Saturday), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 2- May 3 (Monday-Tuesday), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A complete list of voting locations can be found on our website www.townofbartonville.com/elections.

During early voting, voters can vote at ANY early voting location in the county. The town’s general election is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, 2021. This is an “at-large” election for Councilmembers Place 2, and Place 4, as well as for mayor. All positions are two-year terms.

Bridget Melson and Jaclyn Carrington are running for Mayor, both currently serve on the Council. Matt Chapman and Rachel Neese have filed to run in Place 2, and Keith Crandall has filed as the sole candidate for Place 4.

The candidates represent you, the residents, for your vision for what is best for Bartonville. Come meet them and learn more. We are scheduling our “Meet the Candidate” for Monday, April 11 at 7 p.m. I want to thank The Cross Timbers Gazette for moderating and the Lantana Community Church, 2200 E Jeter Rd, Bartonville, TX 76226, for providing our location. Send questions for the candidate forum to The Cross Timbers Gazette at [email protected].

While I am not running for reelection, I have received several comments with concerns from citizens about statements being made by some of our candidates. They have asked me to make myself available to answer questions so I will be hosting two “Meet the Mayor” sessions in April on Tuesday, April 5 at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, April 20 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

Finally, you may have seen or will soon begin to see some new faces around town. We have recently hired two new officers for the Bartonville Police Department – Officer Wilder and Officer Richey. Both join us from other agencies where they have obtained a great deal of experience and we look forward to welcoming them to town. If you see them around, please take the time to wave or introduce yourselves.