Meet the Candidates: Bartonville Mayor

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting later this month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this spring.

In Bartonville, the mayor’s seat and Places 2 and 4 will be on the ballot. Current Mayor Bill Scherer chose to not seek reelection, and the current council members in Place 2 and 4 — Jaclyn Carrington and Bridget Melson, respectively — are running to replace him in the mayor’s seat. Matt Chapman and Rachel Neese are seeking to replace Carrington in Place 2, and Keith Crandall is the only candidate to replace Melson in Place 4.

The Cross Timbers Gazette will hold an in-person candidate forum for Bartonville Town Council candidates on Monday, April 11 at 7 p.m. at Lantana Community Church.

Election Day is Saturday, May 7, with early voting April 25 through May 3. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

Bartonville Mayor

Jaclyn Carrington, 67

How long have you lived in Bartonville: 32 years

Occupation: Therapist

Education: B.A. in psychology, Masters degree in counseling psychology

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: Currently serving my 8th year on Bartonville town council, Mayor Pro Tem 4 years. Currently serving on Development Review Committee in Bartonville. Volunteers every year to help in town clean-up day. Participated in Mayors Red Kettle Challenge to raise funds for Salvation Army. Serves on town Land Use Plan review committee. Volunteered Cross Timbers Community Church in Argyle.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: I am concerned about development surrounding our town and the increased pressure to alter our Land Use Plan. We are working to maintain our beautiful rural environment as nearby cities rush towards suburbia. We must follow our Current Land Use Plan to provide the “country atmosphere” and provide a careful balance between 2-acre and 5-acre parcels and commercial development. I am the best mayoral candidate because I have lived in Bartonville 32 years, served on council 8 years and know what it takes to keep our town financially healthy, provide public safety, and protect our rural lifestyle. I have worked diligently to Keep Bartonville Country and will continue to do so. It is important to maintain a low property tax rate. Another top priority is citizen safety by maintain roads and our police department. I am endorsed by Keep Bartonville Country.

Mission Statement:1) Continue to help Keep Bartonville Country which is the reason we all moved to Bartonville. 2) Maintain public safety. 3) Encourage more citizen involvement and feedback in our town government. 4) A committee to research options to discourage speeding commuter(cut-thru) traffic on our interior roads. 5) Keep the town financially sound.

Website: jacylnforbartonville.com

Bridget Melson, 52

How long have you lived in Bartonville: 6 years

Occupation: Mental health professional

Education: B.A. Education

M.S. Counseling

Psy.D Psychology

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: Councilwoman for the Town of Bartonville

HOA Board member

HAWK Foundation President

Volunteer Denton County

Trinity Search and Recovery Board Member

Equestrian Committee–Town of Bartonville

Crime prevention Board Member

National Faith Advisory Board

CRP Delegate

Mental Health COVID Advisory Board under President Donald Trump

Pro-Life Committee

Patriot Voices State Liaison–under Senator Rick Santorum

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: Bartonville is a unique rural, family friendly town in the heart of many growing cities. My desire is to keep the country in Bartonville and protect and preserve its beauty and unique rural feel. With the new development going on around us and many proposed plans by neighboring towns and county officials, I feel it is my time to serve as Mayor. I will make sure our Land Use Plan is followed and our streets are safe as traffic increases with the pending development of cities around us. Bartonville needs someone who has experience working with a variety of personalities and city contractors. Every town needs a strong and capable advocate that is not just aware of small town politics and happenings–which is extremely important–but is also aware of issues on the county, state and federal levels that can impact us here locally. I greatly look forward to serving in this capacity.

Mission Statement: As Mayor I will address the safety issues that may arise as the towns outside of Bartonville further develop. I also want to make sure we continue to be family, equestrian and bovine friendly; and most important, I want to protect the rural feel that keeps the country in Bartonville.

Website: melson4mayor.com

Facebook Page: Bridget Melson for Mayor of Bartonville