Local Golf Classic to raise funds for brain tumor patients

The upcoming Glenn Garcelon Foundation’s Eleventh Annual Golf Classic in Flower Mound will raise funds for brain tumor patients and their families.

The Four-Person Scramble is scheduled for May 1 at Tour 18, according to a news release from the foundation. Families, friends and coworkers are invited to join as a team or as an indiviudal for the Golf Classic to support the brain tumor cause. The event will include a complimentary lunch provided by McAlister’s Deli, followed by dinner, prizes and awards.

The Glenn Garcelon Foundation was founded after Garcelon died in 2008 after a 3.5-year battle with a brain tumor. His family wanted to honor his memory and pay forward the lessons of love, warmth and compassion they learned from Garcelon by helping to alleviate the emotional and financial struggle for other families going through similar circumstances. Since 2012, the foundation has issued 450 grants in 49 states and Puerto Rico to support brain tumor patients and their families.

For more information and to register online, go to www.glenngarcelonfoundation.org.