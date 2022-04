Candidates for Highland Village Mayor and City Council discussed the issues and answered questions Thursday night at a candidate forum sponsored by The Cross Timbers Gazette and moderated by Bob Weir.

Both mayoral candidates, Barbara Fleming and Dan Jaworski, and all three Place 4 hopefuls– Kevin Cox, Ray David, and Shawn Nelson–participated in the forum at City Hall.

Early voting for the May 7 election begins on April 25.